WWE Raw: Rhea Ripley Opens Up On Her Love Of Being Chaotic

One of the top WWE Superstars of the current roster is Rhea Ripley who’s expected to carry the women’s division for years to follow. Going by her look and the gimmick provided by the WWE, she’s of a rare breed who can easily make people intimated with her cold stare. Admittedly, she just loves to play this persona be it real or reel life.

In a recent interview session, the two-time women’s champion Rhea Ripley described herself as a menace, and she has full faith in portraying a similar role on TV. For months now, with The Judgment Day members giving her company, she’s been running roughshod on both Raw and Smackdown.

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley even defeated the benchmark figure in the WWE, Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 which was the biggest win of her career. That being said, she’s legit enjoying his phase. During an interview session with FOX 61, she openly admitted that causing pain is her agenda while competing in the ring,

“I’m a menace. I’m chaotic. I love, obviously, to beat people up. I love to cause a bit of pain and bring the brutality.”

Rhea Ripley credits Judgment Day members for bringing in the brutality

Continuing in the conversation, Rhea Ripley also acknowledged that she doesn’t bring that brutality alone. Rather she credited her fellow Judgment Day members Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio for her dominant on-screen character’s success. Being together, they’re at their full strength and they also claim to be running things in WWE, “We got out there and we prove to everyone exactly why The Judgment Day runs WWE.”

Furthermore, Rhea Ripley seemed eager to bulldoze through her opponents when it comes to one-on-one showdowns. The young superstar does know how strong she is, and she’s happy to use her big size to her advantage. “I’m always typically bigger than my opponents. So I love to ragdoll them and throw them around and show them what my strength entails, and what I can do in the ring.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Rhea Ripley is the only true Grand Slam Champion in WWE women’s division history. After defeating Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania 39, she’s the only one to have won all the titles across NXT, NXT UK, Raw, and Smackdown.