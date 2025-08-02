This is the new era of the WWE, where Charlotte Flair is trying to fit herself in after achieving almost every accolade that the women’s division has to offer. Counting all her title match wins over the years, her championship reign count should stand at 17. But, WWE officially touts her as a 14-time champion as they don’t count the NXT and tag team golds as world titles.

That being said, Charlotte Flair had been an untouchable character for the better part of the last decade since arriving in the WWE. However, things have changed around her status in recent times, and she isn’t afraid to admit the same. While she has been enjoying a renewed connection with the WWE fans in recent weeks, the transition hasn’t gone unnoticed by her.

Tiffany Stratton Plugs In WWE Summerslam 2025 Weekend Meet-And-Greet

Charlotte Flair reflects on reconnecting with WWE fans

Speaking in a recent interview with Fightful ahead of WWE Summerslam 2025, Charlotte Flair has discussed the personal shift that also led to the change in her on-screen character. In addition, she also explained that in recent years, she lost what originally made “The Queen” character stand out. That tag has since been removed, and it might have helped her to connect further with the audience.

“I think I’ve kind of over the years lost the importance of what made Charlotte special. I thought it was being untouchable,” Charlotte Flair said on not being “untouchable” and “perfect” on WWE TV. “Charlotte was in her own box trying to be perfect all the time and [I think] that disconnected her from the audience.”

WWE’s Charlotte Flair Named Most Harassed Superstar Online In Top 15 List

It was further added by Charlotte Flair that showcasing her real-life struggles and being more open about it across media has allowed her to reconnect with the fans. Thus, she is getting along with a natural babyface figure, Alexa Bliss, as the duo is ready to exhibit their chemistry as a tag team at Summerslam, this weekend, despite their initial differences.

The duo of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will challenge Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on Night One of Summerslam 2025. If the spoilers appear to be true, then new champions are likely to be crowned in this match at the biggest event of the summer.