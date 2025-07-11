Since returning to the WWE, Charlotte Flair has opened up about her otherwise private personal life from the past, especially after her third divorce was highlighted on live television during her Wrestlemania 41 feud with Tiffany Stratton. Being taken aback by the unprecedented comment of Tiffany as well as the cheering reaction from the fans, she’s now been revealed to be the top-most attacked athlete online.

A new report from CryptoManiaks has listed out a bunch of professional wrestlers, particularly women, who face the highest levels of online abuse within major sports leagues. After dissecting over four million social media posts within the timeline of April 30, 2024, and April 30, 2025, Charlotte Flair emerged as the one to have digested the most amount of hatred.

The study examined negativity rates toward athletes from different genres, such as football, the NBA, the NFL, and WWE. As mentioned by the source, per the collected data, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair received more online harassment than any other athlete in the study, with 36.4% of social media spreading negativity around her,

“According to our study, WWE superstar Charlotte Flair not only faced more online harassment than any other wrestler, but also the most of any athlete in our study, with a staggering 36.4% negativity rating in our sample.”

WWE’s Charlotte Flair Admits “Stress From Fertility” Harmed Her 3rd Marriage

Nia Jax ranked second in the list among wrestlers, getting 35.3% negative posts, while Saraya expectedly remains in the top-five position, with the third spot going to AEW wrestler Mercedes Mone. The full top 15 list of the most harassed wrestlers on social media is given below,

1. Charlotte Flair

2. Nia Jax

3. Mercedes Moné

4. Saraya

5. Tegan Nox

6. CM Punk

7. Chris Jericho

8. Cora Jade

9. The Young Bucks

10. Jade Cargill

11. Jon Moxley

12. Alexa Bliss

13. Britt Baker

14. Will Ospreay

15. Nikki Bella, Natalya, Ricochet (tied)

Charlotte Flair talked about her marriage falling apart

While recently speaking on the Players’ Tribune article, Charlotte Flair opened up about facing online hatred, especially over her physical transformation, over the years. Plus, the former WWE Women’s Champion also talked about the heartbreak she’s experienced in the past year with ex-husband Andrade.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch House Reportedly Robbed Amid Their Absence For WWE Raw

Charlotte Flair recalled the optimism she felt in late 2023 as they were back as a couple in the WWE after spending years wrestling in different companies. She was all cheered up about being finally set to be on the road together in WWE with Andrade scheduled to return at the 2024 Royal Rumble, leading her to envision a new chapter for their marriage.

However, things changed quickly after Charlotte Flair tore her knee in December 2023, and it led to an emotional fallout, saying she felt “totally f***ing shattered.” Admitting that a full-blown panic attack backstage happened after the incident, that moment marked the beginning of what she called a year where “everything was coming apart.”