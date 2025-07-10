Charlotte Flair went through a tough phase in life while being away from the WWE for the entirety of 2024 due to an injury. Not only did she go through a divorce with one of her current colleagues in the Smackdown locker room, but there was also additional stress around her to become a mother. The bad news is that she couldn’t succeed in it despite numerous tries.

Most recently, Charlotte Flair has opened up about one of the most painful and private chapters of her life from that time span, revealing her struggles with fertility treatments, which turned out to be the reason behind the collapse of her third marriage. Speaking with the Players’ Tribune, she shared that in February 2024, she began her fertility journey, having the determination to start a family, knowing that she’s a female athlete approaching her 40s.

Charlotte Flair admitted that the process was grueling, both physically and emotionally, and she went through multiple rounds, only to experience failures, “I’m not ashamed to say I went through four rounds (five tries) of fertility last year, with no luck. And I’m not ashamed to say that that process gutted me, and spiritually exhausted me.”

Charlotte Flair injury and fertility experiments coincided last year

The efforts to become a mother were barriers as she was recovering from a devastating knee injury that occurred in December 2023, requiring surgery and extensive rehabilitation. The fertility treatments and recovery from injury were difficult to deal with at the same time, as stated in the following, ”I couldn’t do jumping exercises because of my fertility … but those are exactly the exercises I needed to rehab my knee.”

The most painful part of this fertility experience was that the failures were cited as the reason why Charlotte Flair’s marriage to Andrade came to an end. She noted how the stress from her fertility journey caused a negative impact on her marriage, and thus, she was led to another bitter chapter in life.

“It felt like the stress from my fertility had harmed my marriage … but then it felt like the stress from my divorce was now harming my fertility.”

Admittedly, Charlotte Flair tried hard to win at everything in 2023, including in the race to become a mother. But becoming more desperate led her to eventual failure. Ultimately, the former WWE Women’s Champion suffered a leg injury, sending her into the longest hiatus of her WWE career.