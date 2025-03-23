WWE Smackdown aired the very first international edition from Bologna, Italy, this past Friday Night on the USA Network that had a chaotic main event segment, leading to the booking of a massive triple threat match booking at Wrestlemania 41 featuring Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

Two women’s division matches were reserved on WWE Smackdown in one of which Jade Cargill tasted her first pin-fall loss in the company at the hands of WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan. In the other match, Piper Niven defeated Zelina Vega which created quite a stir on social media, thanks to a wardrobe malfunction.

WWE Smackdown in recent times experience such moments courtesy of the reigning Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton. Vega was the latest addition to the list of mishaps as her attire shifted, and created a compromising situation. The live production team reacted immediately and cut the broadcast to black.

WWE Smackdown production team worked efficiently to deliver a smooth broadcast

The feed on WWE Smackdown had to be cut, twice during the broadcast as the situation repeated itself with Vega almost popping out her assets while going for her signature 619 maneuver. The severity of the malfunction led warning to the production team who ensured that the United States audience couldn’t see a thing of the compromising situation.

The international audience experienced the live blackouts on WWE Smackdown while the production team ensured a swift broadcast all around the United States by editing the footage and employing alternate camera angles to avoid showing any such compromising visuals featuring Vega.

Being a vibrant personality in and out of the ring, Vega herself was unmoved by the unfortunate situation and showed no stoppage in the match on WWE Smackdown. Rather, the loss might just take her a step backward when it comes to capturing the United States Championship.

During the January 27 episode of WWE Raw, Michael Cole announced that Zelina Vega was moving to the WWE Smackdown brand as part of the transfer window that was last active through the 2025 Royal Rumble weekend. With her LWO colleagues, Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro staying put on the red brand, Vega has now been on a solo run on the blue league.