Charlotte Flair picked up a knee injury on the December 8th, 2023 episode of Friday Night SmackDown which appeared to be a fatal one. She ended up sustaining a number of fractures in her leg that forced her to undergo surgery, as early as possible. While remaining absent from WWE television, she trained like a beast but her return timetable appeared to be fixed.

Many assumed that Charlotte Flair would be able to return to WWE programming much earlier than expected given the amount of work she was putting up in training sessions. Even her father Ric Flair admitted the same and revealed that she was healing much quicker than expected but the doctors advised her to spend the full time in rehab, after all.

That being said, the originally expected fall in 2024 remained constant for her return. According to an update from Viper Reports via PW Nexus, it’s been revealed that Charlotte Flair is expected to be ready for a return around November. However, a specific return date wasn’t confirmed by the source.

Charlotte Flair featured in a movie during this injury hiatus

Additionally, it was stated that the top WWE Superstar is anticipated to join the SmackDown brand when she makes her in-ring comeback. Meanwhile, the recently released WWE Raw poster for its debut on Netflix had Charlotte Flair feature in it which also keeps the option open for her to be seen on the red brand.

That being said, there was no truth to her reported return around Summerslam. The former women’s champion was seen reporting at the WWE performance center but that could be related to the WWE doctors checking on her progress.

During this hiatus from WWE programming, Charlotte Flair also made some waves in the film industry with her role in the horror/thriller movie You Lose You Die. This wasn’t the first time though that she was seen in a Hollywood project.

Back in August, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about Charlotte Flair’s recovery timeline especially after hopes were high for her given her intense workouts. Sapp also stated that the reliable WWE Superstar tore three ligaments in her knee and hence unrealistic expectations from her for an imminent return wouldn’t be a smart choice for the fans.