Owing to a ruptured knee suffered at the end of last year, Charlotte Flair has to be away from WWE TV for the time being. On social media, she is posting updates from her daily life which includes a lot of travel and training sessions to be back in shape. Recently, she has also changed up her hairstyle in a big way and this could be due to her taking part in a movie.

Carlos ‘Spiff TV’ Suarez has planned a horror/thriller flick titled ‘You Lose You Die,’ which will include Charlotte Flair in one of the lead roles. According to what Deadline has to offer, the second-generation star from WWE is set to star in the project produced by Averted Vision Pictures alongside Freddy Rodriguez.

WWE NXT: Number-One Contender’s Match, Qualifiers And More Set For May 21 Episode

Currently, preproduction for the film is in progress. An update regarding the plot goes as follows,

”You Lose You Die follows sociopathic tech expert, Mr. Fantastik (Rodriguez), who runs a popular show on the dark web with two other sociopathic tech experts, Ms. Perfect (Ashley Fliehr aka Charlotte Flair) and Mr. Creep (Anthony Alvarez). On the show, thousands of viewers vote on games and challenges for prisoners to participate in. If the prisoners lose, viewers vote on the weapons the sociopaths use to kill them.”

Top 5 WWE Women’s Merchandise Sellers Revealed For May 2024

Charlotte Flair made her movie debut in 2017

This isn’t the first time that, Charlotte Flair will be seen on the silver screen as she already made her film debut in 2017 in ‘Psych: The Movie.’ The genetically superior athlete also has the aspiration to be an actress once she retires from professional wrestling. We will now have to wait and see when the upcoming film will go on the floor and how things will turn out.

Now that the film announcement has gone public, the 14-time WWE Women’s Champion also took to her Instagram to express her excitement to be a part of the project. Charlotte Flair also stated that the fans will be in for a treat with this upcoming horror thriller,

“So incredibly excited to be apart of this movie. You’ll be in for a treat.”

Charlotte Flair continues to be on the path of a remarkable recovery from injury after going through surgery in early 2024 to fix things for a torn ACL. The assumption is that she would be back in action in late summer or early fall of this year.