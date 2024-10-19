Charlotte Flair is one of the most prominent figures in the women’s division let alone in the entire WWE locker room. Hence, it’s no surprise that she already experienced some major Wrestlemania moments in her career. Some more such moments should be waiting for her with one being in 2025 if things remain okay following her return from the lengthy injury that she suffered by the end of 2023.

A botched top rope fall made Charlotte Flair go through the longest hiatus of her WWE career due to the injury. She was originally planned for top matches at Wrestlemania XL and Summerslam but in changed circumstances, she had to miss almost the entire year of 2024. However, big plans should be in store for her in 2025.

During a Backstage Pass Q&A show, WrestleVotes was asked about the possibility of a match between Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41. That specific match couldn’t be confirmed, but it was noted in the conversation that plans are already in place for Charlotte Flair to play a significant role in the biggest WWE premium live event of 2025.

Charlotte Flair to be at the forefront of women’s division matches planned for Wrestlemania 41

While nothing specific was revealed regarding the match, it was revealed that Charlotte Flair will feature in a top women’s match at WrestleMania. WrestleVotes emphasized that the multi-time champion will essentially be at the forefront of any women’s wrestling match that WWE hosts at the Show of Shows,

“Another WrestleMania question, that’s a good one. I haven’t heard too much…about potential women’s matches at WrestleMania. I do know that Charlotte Flair is going to be in the fold and at the top of any women’s wrestling card that they present for WrestleMania.”

During his Dirty Sheets podcast on Patreon, Billi Bhatti previously stated that WWE is planning a marquee match featuring Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41. The report also hinted that she could be up for the biggest match of her career against The Queen of the WWE.

Whatever WWE’s plan is, it’s almost certain that Charlotte Flair will play a significant role at WrestleMania 41 set for April 19 and April 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. As such, she could be up for a championship run leading up to the Biggest Event of the Year.