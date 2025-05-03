Soon after returning from an injury at Royal Rumble 2025, Charlotte Flair had the opportunity to return to the championship picture by winning the 2025 women’s Royal Rumble match. Most of the fans didn’t like the booking around the multi-time champion in the company. After the personal feud with Tiffany Stratton commenced on Smackdown, she also had to digest bitter comments from the fans.

However, those jabs only increased her concentration on wrestling despite being in the circuit for more than a decade. As such, Charlotte Flair feels that she’s only halfway through her in-ring stint with the hope of lacing up her boots for another decade to follow.

Charlotte Flair participated in a question-and-answer session at WWE World, and she was asked how much time she considers to be left in her pro wrestling career. She came up with a major surprising response, emphasizing seizing the opportunities in her career, moving forward,

“I’m also probably halfway through my career. But instead of trying to control everything, I couldn’t control the knee injury, but with the time that I do have left, I want to make every opportunity on TV matter. So like, missing last year was hard for Mania.”

Tiffany Stratton Wants Charlotte Flair’s Contemporary To Return To WWE

Speaking of missing the XL edition of Wrestlemania, Charlotte Flair remembered that she once felt untouchable not only as a TV character but also physically. Then came the devastating knee injury in December 2023, offering her the longest hiatus of her wrestling career. Following this experience, she only focuses on delivering the best match upon entering a WWE ring.

Charlotte Flair names the person who should induct her into the WWE Hall of Fame

Irrespective of when she decides to call it a day, Charlotte Flair will eventually become a WWE Hall of Famer, one day. Once her career is all said and done, she wants to be in the same league as the likes of Lita, Beth Phoenix, and Trish Stratus. She also wants one of her contemporaries to induct him into the prestigious club,

“It really would have to be Becky Lynch, to be honest. She said it best, as much as we’ve been bitter enemies and best friends, we’ve made the most history together. It makes the most sense.”

Charlotte Flair Got Love From Ex-Husband & WWE Superstar On 39th Birthday

Eventually, when that day arrives, Charlotte Flair will be the second name from her family to get included in the WWE Hall of Fame club. Her father, Ric Flair was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2008, the same year that he competed in his retirement match in the WWE at Wrestlemania 24.