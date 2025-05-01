Irrespective of her controversial actions on the road to Wrestlemania 41, Tiffany Stratton got to face her ultimate dream opponent at the Show of Shows in the form of Charlotte Flair. This was her first outing at the Show of Shows where she headed as the reigning WWE Women’s Champion with the expectation that more such big moments would be in-store for her in the future.

In an interview with Gorilla Position, Tiffany Stratton opened up on her future with the WWE and facing off some more dream opponents. As such, she only hopes that Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks returns to WWE sooner rather than later so that they could go toe-to-toe in the ring.

“I hope so. I think that would be super cool if she came back. I would love to get in the ring with her,” said Tiffany Stratton. (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

“She’s Trying To Embarrass Tiffany,” Charlotte Flair Reportedly Upsetting WWE Officials

Before parting ways with the WWE, Mone was a pivotal figure in WWE’s women’s division. In 2022, she returned on Friday Night SmackDown and announced her entry into that year’s Women’s Royal Rumble match. Though she came up short in winning, she quickly found success by forming a tag team with Naomi.

Later, that year, Mone walked out of WWE in May 2022 alongside Naomi after dealing with reportedly lame creative decisions around their Women’s Tag Team Championships. The move shocked the locker room and the fanbase as it further led Mone to land on All Elite Wrestling. Given her top status, Tiffany Stratton’s wish to wrestle Mone isn’t becoming, true anytime soon.

Tiffany Stratton-Charlotte Flair WWE Controversial Segment Original Script Revealed

Tiffany Stratton tried to deliver a kill-shot at Charlotte Flair ahead of Wrestlemania 41

Heading into Wrestlemania 41, Tiffany Stratton had a personal feud with Charlotte Flair, with the two crossing lines by trespassing into each other’s romantic lives. On the April 18 episode of WWE SmackDown, the former sat down with Wade Barrett and got brutally honest about trading verbal jabs with Flair, including the split-screen segment from the March 21 episode.

Addressing the fans’ claim that she was buried, Tiffany Stratton admitted of being “taken advantage of during that split-screen interview.” However, she intended to come back with full force, which led to comments on Flair’s failed marriages. Admittedly, this was her kill-shot at the veteran second-generation WWE Superstar.