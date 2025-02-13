Intrigue details have emerged regarding Charlotte Flair’s recent separation from her husband, Andrade before coming back to the WWE in early 2025. It appears that she used to have a step-son with this fellow WWE colleague which was never made public until this week.

Following his split with Charlotte Flair, Andrade took to X, earlier this week and posted a photo of him holding hands with a young boy, with the words, “4 generation. Andrade family” along with it. This led to speculation among fans whether the boy in the picture was Andrade’s son, which was confirmed in a follow-up post by the WWE star,

“Time to enjoy the world! Dad and son.”

Time to enjoy the World!

Dad and Son!! https://t.co/MqzMDVrE9I — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) February 11, 2025

This post not only came at an interesting time but also sent a shockwave through the pro-wrestling landscape as no prior news that Andrade was having a child or whether he had a relationship with anybody before marrying Charlotte Flair. There’s no update either on whether this surfaced aspect has anything to do with his divorce.

Charlotte Flair was previously rumored to be pregnant in 2021

The only news related to Andrade and fatherhood came after he was released from WWE back in 2021. It was briefly rumored that he and Charlotte Flair were expecting especially after the latter headed into a hiatus from WWE programming. However, she later clarified that she was “medically suspended” from WWE for HCG levels that suggested she was pregnant but it wasn’t the case.

Soon after Charlotte Flair’s comeback to the WWE in 2025, reports of TMZ stated that she first filed for divorce from Andrade (real name Manuel Oropeza) in June of last year, with a judge authorizing the decision in October. The duo got married in May 2022 after starting their relationship in 2019 which also began from their WWE career in the first place.

During her post-Royal Rumble appearance on Raw, Charlotte Flair indirectly hinted at the happening by saying that she dealt with mental trauma during the 2024 WWE hiatus. As such, she had to spend the entirety of 2024 on the shelf after tearing her ACL, MCL, and meniscus in December 2023 in a TV match on Smackdown against Asuka.