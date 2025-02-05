Heading into this week’s WWE NXT, the big news was the presence of Charlotte Flair, the former multi-time champion from the brand who’s just returned at Royal Rumble. Winning the women’s Rumble, she’s yet to pick her challenger and she was there on the show to send a message to the reigning champion as well as the current top stars of WWE’s third brand.

Giulia, Bayley, and Roxanne Perez had a WWE NXT Women’s Title Summit on the show ahead of their title match at Vengeance Day. Originally, Bayley and Perez kicked off the summit with the latter accusing the former of trying to copycat her progress.

The WWE NXT Women’s Champion Giulia then joined the ring and noted that Perez was nothing without a championship. At the end of the day, Giulia further believed that neither of them would be champion at Vengeance Day, as she plans to walk out of the scheduled triple-threat match with the respective title around her shoulder.

Charlotte Flair offers advice to WWE NXT talent upon return

The 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble match winner Charlotte Flair interrupted the session and said that whoever wins should be worried about potentially facing her at WrestleMania 41. Firstly, Flair gave a shoutout to Perez for her record-breaking effort in the Women’s Royal Rumble but she only foresaw her falling just short once again in a potential match against her.

As for the current WWE NXT Women’s Champion Giulia, Flair noted that she had immense respect for her. Still, The Queen believed that she was better than Giulia. Similarly, Flair told her long-term rival, Bayley that whichever championship she chooses to pursue at WrestleMania 41, will ultimately fall in her possession.

Moments after Flair’s speech, Cora Jade surprised Giulia and Bayley with a kendo stick in her hand. She hammered away on both these women from behind. Surprisingly, she attempted to strike her ally Perez as well but failed to do so as Perez dodged the shot.

Returning after more than a year in the WWE, Charlotte Flair’s Rumble win entitles her to a title shot at WrestleMania 41. As such, the current WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, respectively from Raw and Smackdown will be her next target. However, WWE NXT women’s champion Giulia is also on her radar after last night.