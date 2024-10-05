Charlotte Flair has been established to be the benchmark female professional wrestler belonging to the WWE, possibly for a lifetime. Given her stardom and the baggage that comes alongside, beefs were previously reported for her with other contemporaries of the WWE. Becky Lynch is one of those names whose relationship with the Flair clan member is not smooth, any longer.

Nia Jax was another name who reportedly had some fallouts with Charlotte Flair in their past matches which could have led to real-life beef. However, those earlier rumors may not be essentially true now that the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament winner has gone on record to admit how the 14-time women’s champion in the WWE has helped her in down times.

Kayla Braxton Had No Idea About Farewell After Her Final WWE Smackdown Appearance

In an interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro, Nia Jax discussed her body transformation and she openly credited Charlotte Flair for making a major difference. The latter one was essentially credited for helping her when she needed a friend at a time when Jax was feeling low in terms of confidence.

“Charlotte Flair is this larger-than-life character on screen, but at home [she] is just a sweetheart,” Nia Jax said. “I came to her and told her how I felt. It was after her wedding, and I was like, “I don’t feel comfortable in my skin“. And she, nothing but positive – encouraged me, had my back, pushed me when I needed a push.”

Michelle McCool Reveals How The Undertaker Took Care Of Her During WWE Tour

Charlotte Flair acted like a catalyst in Nia Jax’s career when it’s needed

Teasing future matches with Charlotte Flair, Jax further proceeded to mention how much influence she’s been in real life at a time when she needed help. The second-generation talent was further described as a great human being in real life by the two-time women’s champion in the WWE,

“She was the catalyst to help me when I was in this place where I needed a friend to give me a push. So it’s cool, because I think eventually we’re going to be coming head to head. But, you know, in real life, outside of the WWE world, you know, she’s, she’s a great human and I have nothing but great things to say about her.”

Nia Jax entered the WWE mainstay scene in 2016 when Charlotte Flair was single-handedly controlling the Raw women’s division with the top title on her shoulder. Moving forward, the two went on to have matches on weekly Raw episodes and even on WWE PPVs. In 2021, they reportedly had legit fought each other during a match showcasing real beef but that’s apparently not true.