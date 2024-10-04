It’s almost been 15 years since The Undertaker and Michelle McCool got married. Getting to know each other through their WWE career, they started dating in the late 2010s which led to the wedding in that year itself. While Taker remained a pioneer figure in the WWE locker room, his wife had to go into an early sunset of her career due to the baggage of this high-profile relationship.

Admittedly, Michelle McCool wasn’t happy about the way that she had to step down from her WWE role. But she had enough reasons to be happy in her personal life to have received a gem in The Undertaker who took care of her all the time. Previously, on social media, the former WWE star has always been open about how caring he’s been as a husband and a father to their daughter.

Recently, an episode of Undertaker’s Six Feet Under podcast titled “Undertaker Broke Kayfabe To Save Michelle McCool’s Life” came out where the latter went into detailing how the WWE Legend took care of her when she was extremely ill due to severe dehydration while being in an overseas WWE tour in Ireland.

How Michelle McCool sensed The Undertaker developed a crush on her

Two separate buses were kept for the tour, one for the good guys and one for the bad guys as The Undertaker stayed with Michelle McCool after learning about her condition. In addition, he turned away visitors and gave her his iconic entrance coat to keep her warm when she rested in the medic room. He even entered his match without that iconic gear given her well-being became the priority.

For those who don’t know, The Undertaker has been well-known for maintaining his kayfabe on-screen character and he rarely broke it during the prime of his career. But for this instance, he stepped out of his “Deadman” persona to care for his future wife, Michelle McCool, during this WWE trip in Europe. It should also be noted that the couple was yet to begin dating at that time.

In response to the revelation by his wife about the tour, The Deadman had the following to say, “My future queen needed to be taken care of.”

Michelle McCool also noted that her condition was so bad during that trip that she almost died. Later when she returned home to the United States, Taker further called her to check how she was doing. While thinking that call to be an absurd thing to do, it was also the first time that she sensed that Taker might have a crush on her.