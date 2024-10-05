Working in the WWE for over eight years, Kayla Braxton became one of the most popular female personalities in the company’s weekly programming offered by the company on different networks. Most of the time, she worked on Friday nights for Smackdown broadcast and her final night also appeared to be one such blue brand episode.

It was after Wrestlemania XL that Kayla Braxton made the announcement of making her exit from the WWE. It came as a shocker for the WWE Universe but she didn’t leave the company on any such bad terms. The June 28 episode of WWE SmackDown which went down from “The World’s Most Famous Arena” Madison Square Garden officially marked the end of her WWE stint.

Kayla Braxton Was The “Only Interviewer” In Roman Reigns’ WWE Bloodline Segments

On that night, WWE offered a proper send-off to her by giving her a warm reception. A separate farewell segment was reserved for her in front of the fans present at the iconic arena. Led by the WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Kayla Braxton was admittedly unaware of any such arrangement organized by her previous employer. In the end, it appeared to be a touchy moment for her.

Kayla Braxton Shared Details Of Her First Movie Following 2024 WWE Departure

Kayla Braxton wanted to host a party for colleagues on her final day in WWE

Speaking in a conversation with Adrian Hernandez, Kayla Braxton mentioned that everyone at the company was very supportive of her after she made the call to leave. Discussing her last appearance from the MSG, the former kick-off PLE show panelist revealed that she had planned to host a party for all her colleagues before they surprised her with the farewell.

“I had no idea they were going to give me that kind of send-off. I was already—I keep telling people—it was my last day. I had a party planned. Peter Rosenberger helped me plan a go-away party; all the talent were coming. I was already in the last set, thinking about taking tequila shots, and I was getting ready to leave,” Kayla Braxton remembered.

“And they’re like, ‘Kayla, don’t leave yet.’ I’m like, ‘Why?’ They’re like, ‘Don’t leave yet.’ I’m like ‘It’s my last day—I’m about to go party.’ They’re like, [don’t] And I’m thinking there’s a plan B.” (quotes courtesy Sescoops)

During the same interview, Kayla Braxton further noted how she had fewer responsibilities in the company after WWE pulled The Bump off the air. A number of other opportunities were waiting for her and she finally took the call of calling it a quit in the WWE. As such, she’s since met Ron Pearlman and has been involved in a couple of projects to unravel her career beyond professional wrestling.