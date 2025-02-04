Charlotte Flair’s WWE return reportedly could have been delayed due to reasons stemming from her personal life. While nothing from her side has been revealed, to date, she’s at present separated from her husband Andrade who’s an assigned WWE roster member on Smackdown.

According to the reports of TMZ, Charlotte Flair first filed for divorce from Andrade (real name Manuel Oropeza) in June of last year, with a judge authorizing the decision in October. The duo got married in May 2022 after starting their relationship in 2019 which also began from their WWE career in the first place.

The two had been dealing with break-up rumors for quite some time but they would regularly push back on social media to turn those down. Previously, Charlotte Flair confirmed that the two were still a couple multiple times during their relationship. But during her latest appearance on Raw, she indirectly hinted at the happening by saying that she dealt with mental trauma during the 2024 WWE hiatus.

As such, Charlotte Flair had to spend the entirety of 2024 on the shelf after tearing her ACL, MCL, and meniscus in December 2023 in a TV match on Smackdown against Asuka. Her return has been hinted at for months which finally went down during Saturday’s Women’s Royal Rumble match. She also won the melee to confirm a title match at Wrestlemania 41.

Fans guessed Charlotte Flair – Andrade breakup via social media

Before her WWE return took place, fans had speculated about trouble when Charlotte Flair stopped posting photos of Andrade on social media. Starting from late 2023, their breakup rumors intensified after they unfollowed each other, and even Ric Flair stopped following Andrade.

Afterward, Charlotte Flair also removed the diamond ring emoji from her bio. It seems that they were able to reconcile shortly after, supporting each other’s careers. Ultimately, the relationship failed to flourish further and it came to an end upon full non-recovery.

Irrespective of what transpired in her personal life, Charlotte Flair is right back on top as she won the 30-woman Royal Rumble match. Now, she will have to choose from Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship or Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship for a match at Wrestlemania 41.