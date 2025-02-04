Following his return at Royal Rumble, this past weekend, AJ Styles has switched brands and he will be seen on WWE Raw instead of Smackdown, moving forward. The confirmation came through the General Manager of the show, Adam Pearce as the transfer window continues.

Pearce mentioned in a promo that as part of the transfer window, AJ Styles is moving to the WWE Raw brand. Pearce explained that he managed to get one more wrestler added to his roster before the transfer window expired at the Royal Rumble and this name was none other than The Phenomenal One.

It was also announced that AJ Styles will be appearing on next week’s WWE Raw in Nashville, Tennessee. He made his return to the WWE during the men’s Royal Rumble match, entering the fray at number 21. He was eliminated by Logan Paul after going for a springboard attempt off the top rope. Before this bout, AJ had been out of action since October with a leg injury suffered during a match against Carmelo Hayes on SmackDown. Even this match was also his first after being gone for several months.

BREAKING: The Face That Runs The Place has just been picked up by @ScrapDaddyAP for #RawOnNetflix!@AJStylesOrg comes back next Monday on #WWERaw to make an impact live in NASHVILLE! 🎟️ https://t.co/0hOpeJIAdH pic.twitter.com/Kr8JjcT8UH — WWE (@WWE) February 4, 2025

Drew McIntyre reportedly moving to Smackdown from WWE Raw

As per the reports of PWInsider, sources within the WWE have told them that Drew McIntyre is another star who will likely be traded from WWE Raw as he will next be seen on SmackDown unless there’s a last-minute change to the original plans. The report further noted that WWE had this original plan put in place for him for some time.

Upon his return on WWE Raw in late 2024, McIntyre feuded with Sami Zayn and defeated him twice including last week’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of the show. As such, it could turn out to be his final match on the red brand for a while if he’s being moved to SmackDown. For further updates, we have to tune in to this Friday’s episode of the blue brand scheduled from Memphis, Tennessee.

The transfer window started in December and ended on Saturday’s Royal Rumble. In multiple trades, Logan Paul, Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, and Bayley were moved to WWE Raw while The Wyatt Sicks, The Miz, Braun Strowman, Damian Priest, and Zelina Vega were transferred to SmackDown.