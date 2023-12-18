Charlotte Flair Set For Surgery During 2024 Holidays Amid WWE Hiatus

An injury scare broke out around Charlotte Flair a couple of weeks ago that has already ruled out the top WWE Superstar from action for a long time. If reports are any indications then she is set to miss the entire first portion of next year, thanks to the injury that she’s dealing with. Now, it appears that the injury has turned out to be much worse than initially expected and it will require surgery to get fixed.

Charlotte Flair has been sidelined with an injury that is likely to keep her away from attending some major WWE premium live events scheduled for next year. The multi-time WWE Women’s Champion picked up the injury during her match against Asuka on the December 8 episode of SmackDown. Asuka picked up the win after Bayley interfered.

Following the match, Charlotte Flair was visibly seen worried about her ruptured knee after dangerously falling off the top ropes. It was reported that her injury was legitimate and quite serious. After pulling her off the WWE live events, it was announced on WWE Smackdown that The Queen would be out of action for nine months following the knee injury.

Further update on Charlotte Flair’s surgery following injury

PWInsider is reporting that Charlotte Flair will undergo surgery over the holidays. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer also informed that the top WWE Star will be out of action with three different injuries, all of them surrounding her knee. Since this is a much scarier situation, her return will be kept on getting postponed,

“Let me touch on Charlotte Flair really quick. She has not had surgery yet, but she has a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus, so that is her injuries.”

“I just wanted to get that out. Hopefully, she can get that out — I know they said on the SmackDown show, 9 months … it’s a while, and it’s never a good time to have an injury.”

On WWE’s creative plans, Charlotte Flair was well on her way to the Royal Rumble, and WrestleMania after that, possibly to feature in a big match against Jade Cargill. Now, she has been removed from the plans and the current guess is that she will not make it back to the WWE at least until Summerslam in August.