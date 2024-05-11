Logan Paul appears to be the next challenger for Cody Rhodes’ Undisputed WWE Championship at the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 event set for later this month. This match will also serve as the main event of the show set to emanate from the soil of Saudi Arabia.

The latest episode of WWE Smackdown opened with the General Manager of the show Nick Aldis welcoming viewers and introducing Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. After congratulating Rhodes for successfully defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles at Backlash, he shifted focus on the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 PLE in Saudi Arabia.

From the get-go of his title reign, Rhodes has the desire to defend his title against top contenders and Aldis revealed that he invited Rhodes to the ring to reveal his next challenger. This person appeared to be the United States Champion Logan Paul and he was quick to propose a champion vs. champion showdown with Rhodes in the main event of King and Queen of the Ring 2024.

While Paul wanted to leave King and Queen of the Ring 2024 as the new WWE Champion, Rhodes recognized him as a formidable opponent before noting that defeating Paul would make him the United States Champion and a WWE Grand Slam Champion. He also criticized Paul’s cheating tactics to win a matchup in a promo,

“And you are out here taking credit for something that doesn’t belong to you, doesn’t belong to me. This right here is a team. And at the Queen & King of the ring in Saudi Arabia, you are going to find out where you stand on that team.”

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 premium live event is scheduled from the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 25. The confirmed match card for the PLE following this week’s SmackDown is given below,

– Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. United States Champion Logan Paul

– Women’s World Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan

– Triple threat match for WWE Intercontinental Title: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bronson Reed and Chad Gable

– King of the Ring tournament finals

– Queen of the Ring tournament finals