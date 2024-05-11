WWE Queen of the Ring 2024 edition was underway from this week’s episode of Raw and it continued on last night’s Smackdown. Multiple matches from the tournament took place on the show after which three names from the blue brand female roster qualified for the quarter final round that is set to begin from next week onward.

In the opening match of Smackdown this week, Nia Jax defeated Naomi to advance to the Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament. Moving on in the show, one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Jade Cargill defeated Piper Niven to advance while the other half of the tag champs, Bianca Belair defeated Candice LeRae to advance to the next round.

King And Queen Of The Ring 2024: Main Event Match Announced For WWE PLE

All of these bygone matches were first round bouts for the Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament. A fourth such bout was supposed to be on Smackdown but it was postponed to this weekend’s untelevised live event. Tiffany Stratton will take on Michin in that matchup. This comes after a couple of first round bouts were already placed on the house shows from the Raw side of the bracket.

WWE NXT Women’s North American Title Qualifiers To Begin On May 14 Episode

Updates on the next set of Queen of the Ring 2024 matches

Next Friday night on Smackdown, Belair will face the winner of the Stratton vs. Michin matchup winner while Cargill will take on Jax in the quarterfinals on next week’s episode.

From the Raw side of the Queen of the Ring 2024 bracket, one first round bout remains to take place where Shayna Baszler will take on Zelina Vega in one of this weekend’s house shows. The winner of that match will face IYO SKY on Monday’s Raw. Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark will be the other Raw quarterfinal set for that same episode.

The final match of the WWE Queen of the Ring 2024 tournament alongside the King of the Ring tournament will take place in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 25 at the King & Queen of the Ring premium live event from the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This is the second-only edition of the tourney which was first held in 2021 by the name of Queen’s Crown. Zelina Vega defeated Doudrop in the final match to become the first-ever winner.