Tiffany Stratton picked up the biggest win of her WWE career at Wrestlemania 41 against none other than Charlotte Flair earlier this year. While this moment should’ve escalated her career to a new direction, many fans think that the win rather led her into a downward spiral instead, as her title reign fell flat in the post-Mania season. Owing to that, WWE Hall of Famer has now vouched for the challenger’s win in that match.

Many fans were happy to see Stratton pick up the win, while some even questioned why Charlotte Flair was her opponent in that match in the first place, since such an experienced wrestler was going up against a newbie. According to Bully Ray FKA Bubba Ray Dudley, the outcome should’ve been the other way in favor of The Queen of the WWE.

WWE’s Charlotte Flair Named Most Harassed Superstar Online In Top 15 List

Bully proclaimed during an episode of Busted Open Radio alongside his co-host, Dave LaGreca, that beating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania did nothing for Stratton’s career, moving forward. They further added that her recent segment with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus further proved this, as fans would barely care for the young champion.

“Charlotte Flair should’ve defeated Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania! Why should I care about Tiffany Stratton? What about Tiffany Stratton makes me care? What does she do? What does she say? What type of emotional investment should I have in Tiffany Stratton? This is why I say: WWE is becoming like a fast food chain,” said Bully Ray. (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

“Tiffany Is Not Having Moments,” WWE Criticized For Underutilizing Women’s Champion

Charlotte Flair lost clean to babyface Tiffany Stratton at Wrestlemania

It was further asserted in the conversation that Tiffany Stratton is being presented as a babyface, which she isn’t in the first place. She’s almost a pseudo-Vickie Guerrero kind of act in her voice that led her to be a natural heel figure. There is nothing about Stratton’s act apart from the moonsault that makes her a babyface. Pitting her using the natural heel act of Charlotte Flair did no good for her.

At the grandest stage of them all, from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, during Night One of the Show of Shows, Stratton (c) defeated Charlotte Flair to retain the WWE Women’s Championship in one of the co-main-events of the show. The challenger was originally supposed to be a babyface in the feud, but the negative reactions after winning the women’s Royal Rumble changed the equation.