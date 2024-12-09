Given the recent reports, Charlotte Flair is gearing up for a major comeback to WWE programming when the time is right. It’s been more than a year that we’ve seen WWE’s The Queen on television and as such, the injury has put her on the shelf in the longest hiatus. While there’s no confirmed timetable available regarding the return, she is prepping up the same, indeed.

In a new image posted by Charlotte Flair on social media, she was pictured alongside Shawn Spears, Tyler Breeze, TNA Wrestling’s Lei Ying Lee (formerly Xia Li in the WWE), and fellow injured WWE star Kiana James among others. Sporting a knee brace on her left leg, the top WWE Superstar could be spotted with a much better physique.

Charlotte Flair was accompanied by Kiana James amid an injury hiatus

The photo having the caption, “FlatbacksT OGs,” gave fans a glimpse into Charlotte Flair’s recovery journey. Meanwhile, Kiana accompanying her in the recovery sessions made the fans even more curious as she’s also been off WWE Raw television since June of this year.

Drafted to Raw earlier this year, James has only competed in two matches since leaving NXT. Dealing with a leg injury, it was reported in September that she was expected to be out for six months, and there haven’t been any real updates on her recovery until this picture was posted.

Going by the picture, we can assume that both James and Charlotte Flair are training hard to be back in the WWE in no time. Previously, on his Dirty Sheets podcast via Patreon, Billi Bhatti shared that WWE has plans set for the latter’s return. Nia Jax is currently holding the WWE Women’s Championship and the returnee could soon be standing in her way for the upcoming storyline to start a feud on Smackdown.

Charlotte Flair was last spotted on WWE television during the December 8, 2023 episode of Friday Night SmackDown where she picked up the injury while facing off Asuka in a singles contest. In what appeared to be a pretty serious condition, she ended up tearing her ACL, MCL, and meniscus which needs six to nine months to get fully healed up.