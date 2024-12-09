Liv Morgan is coming off the best year of her professional wrestling career in 2024 where she has ruled the roost in the WWE Raw women’s division. With the women’s world championship around her waist, Dominik Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez by her side, there’s literally no one dethroning her from the top of this food chain.

As such, Liv Morgan is willingly letting someone else win the next edition of the women’s Royal Rumble so that she can come after her championship. In an interview with WWE Deutschland, the reigning champion explained that if she wasn’t the current Women’s World Champion, she’d easily win the 2025 Royal Rumble as she came up short in the second position in the last two years.

“If I for some reason am not holding the championship anymore, you know I was the runner up two years in a row, If I wasn’t champion this year, I’d probably win this year,” Liv Morgan said. “So that’s just another opportunity for someone else because if I was not holding this Women’s World Championship, I would have won the Royal Rumble. So I’m just your gracious, classy queen giving someone else an opportunity to win the Royal Rumble.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Liv Morgan won the championship after multiple failures

Earlier this year, not only Liv Morgan was inches away from winning the Battle Royal for the vacant Women’s World Championship this past April, but she was the runner-up in both the 2023 and 2024 Royal Rumble. Bayley eliminated her for the win, this year while Rhea Ripley did the same to her to solidify her spot at Wrestlemania Hollywood.

At Survivor Series, the team of Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, IYO SKY & Bayley defeated Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton & Candice LeRae in the WarGames Match in the opening contest of the Survivor Series 2024 WWE premium live event. The finish of the match saw MAMI planting her arch-rival with a Riptide through a table off the top rope to gain the pinfall win.

This weekend, Liv Morgan will go through her next title defense against IYO SKY at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14 in Uniondale, New York’s historic Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.