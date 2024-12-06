Maxxine Dupri’s efforts in becoming a wrestler from a manager in NXT have been praised for a long time. It’s her presence that mostly attracts the TV antics shown by Alpha Academy on WWE’s weekly episodes of Raw as they bring a perfect combo of wrestling and entertainment. Time will tell if WWE will ever consider her to be a championship material but the aspiration is there.

Most recently, Maxxine Dupri took to her Instagram and uploaded several photos of herself wearing a golden bikini and matching gloves. Each picture contained a different background, showcasing her classy attitude. In the post, The Alpha Academy member attached an interesting caption that said that she’s “dripped in gold now and destined for gold next.”

As such, Maxxine Dupri showed extreme confidence in eventually winning championship gold in WWE. The radian pictures earned quite the praise from the fans and some of her colleagues from the wrestling circuit. Wrestlers like Charlotte Flair, Zelina Vega, Carmella, Deonna Purrazzo, and more commented on the post.

“Dripped in gold now, destined for gold next” — Maxxine Dupri 🏆 pic.twitter.com/pytlzhhzSf — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) December 5, 2024

Maxxine Dupri often garners attention through social media skits

2024 has been a fruitful year for Maxxine Dupri as the young WWE Superstar started off by receiving criticism for her in-ring skills from live fans in the audience. However, she also received support from the WWE roster members, and backfired by honing her craft and shutting down all the negativities. This just shows how confident she’s gradually become in her overall TV presentation.

Recently, Maxxine Dupri also came to the news after she took Halloween as an opportunity to pay tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer Stacy Keibler by recreating one of her most memorable outfits where she posed for a magazine cover with The Dudley Boyz. Keibler only covered her private parts with the tag team championships in one of the much-discussed non-PG outfits in the history of the WWE and so did the current WWE Raw Superstar.

Maxxine Dupri is one of the emerging talents present on the current WWE active roster for the Monday Night Raw brand and she could resemble the past Divas era where they were better judged by their looks. Given the recent instances, one could certainly believe that her social media game effortlessly garners the attention of the fans.