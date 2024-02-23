Elimination Chamber 2024: Spoiler On Main Event Match Of WWE PLE

WWE is presenting Elimination Chamber 2024 with a stacked card which will also serve as the final stop on the Road to WrestleMania 40. WWE’s return to Australia for the first time in over six years has already garnered attention from all across the world. The event will go down from a stadium to capacitate 70000 audience but WWE will use only 55000 seats to make a sell-out crowd.

Three championship matches have been announced for Elimination Chamber 2024 but no order for these matches has been confirmed, thus far. Two Chamber matches will be on the match card to be contenders for the headliner spot but WWE is rather keen on giving the main-event spot to homecountry favorite.

Elimination Chamber 2024: Rhea Ripley Sends Bold Message Before Headlining WWE PLE

As per a recent update from BWE, a source that has a solid track record for breaking news, Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax for the Women’s World Championship will main event of Elimination Chamber 2024. With Ripley returning to her home country to have a WWE match with her title on the line, this main event spot makes complete sense.

Elimination Chamber 2024: Highlights From Press Conference Of WWE PLE

While Ripley vs. Jax might end Elimination Chamber 2024, the winner of the Women’s Elimination Chamber will earn the right to challenge the winner of the Chamber bout at Wrestlemania 40 with the Women’s World Title hanging in the balance.

Apart from Rhea Ripley, Grayson Waller will also have his homecoming at Elimination Chamber 2024. He will host a special edition of the Grayson Waller Effect with Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes as the special guests.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event is set for tomorrow night February 24 from the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. The confirmed match card for the annual PLE is given below:

– Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to the World Heavyweight Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul

– Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez

– Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Mr. Money In The Bank Damian Priest) (c) vs. British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Asuka and Kairi Sane (c) vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell

– Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect