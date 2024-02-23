Charlotte Flair’s Injury On WWE Smackdown Took An Emotional Toll On Her

Charlotte Flair is the standard bearer of the WWE Women’s Division who has achieved almost all the records that could be possessed. Being The Queen of WWE, she is considered one of the greatest in-ring competitors in the history of WWE if not the greatest. With the Wrestlemania 40 season approaching, she was believed to have played a pivotal role in the event which is no longer the case.

After suffering an injury, Charlotte Flair is out of action and she won’t be back for a very long time. If the recent reports are to be believed then multiple injuries could have affected her from a botched spot on Smackdown and those will subsequently keep her out of action from Wrestlemania 40 as well as Summerslam 2023.

Now Ric Flair has also commented on his daughter’s injury. While speaking to The Wrestling Classic, The Nature Boy talked about Charlotte Flair’s current mental condition and revealed that the sudden injury stressed her out,

”I told her (Charlotte Flair), she’ll come back from this injury. It stressed her out because she hasn’t been hurt in a long time, but she’s so muscled up and I mean, she’ll come through the surgery and they’ll put some stem cells in her and she’ll come back and it’ll be the greatest storyline of all-time. She and Bayley and IYO (SKY) and all those guys and Asuka, I mean, and there are more people for her to still wrestle. She’s got so much going on for her.”

Charlotte Flair got injured during a matchup against Asuka

It was during the December 8 episode of WWE Smackdown that Charlotte Flair faced off against Asuka in a singles contest which turned out to be a one-against-many affair for The Queen with four other Damage CTRL members, present at ringside. There was a spot during a commercial break where a 14-time women’s champion was setting up for a move with Asuka but she slipped and got caught on the ropes. While falling, she ruptured her knees to cause the injury.

While the assumed hiatus continues to be nine months long for Charlotte Flair, more details continued to emerge regarding the injury situation. After it was revealed that she is likely dealing with a torn ACL, a report from PWInsider informed that she tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus. Plus, while falling off the top rope, the former women’s champion possibly cracked her neck.