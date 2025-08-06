Charlotte Flair has recently become a natural babyface figure on WWE television, thanks to her unusual tag team with Alexa Bliss. Admittedly, this phase, since coming back to the WWE in early 2025, has been one of the greatest in her career, and she wants to enjoy it as much as possible. There’s no imminent retirement timeline set for the second-generation athlete, although motherhood remains one of her goals.

Speaking on Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, Charlotte Flair expressed her desire to become a mother, and that there’s pressure for her over this as she approaches 40. There comes the struggling part as she’s already juggling career demands and public expectations. However, she wants to be a mother, with or without a partner, as stated below,

“I know I want to be a mother. If I have to do it alone, then so be it. I’ve done most of this alone. “There’s a clock on your career, on having kids, on everything.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Charlotte Flair wanted to freeze eggs during her divorce process

During the interview, Charlotte Flair talked about going through IVF while going through a time-off due to a knee injury. At the same time, she was getting a divorce, but she also started the egg-freezing process with the plan of having full IVF with embryos. However, the stress of everything going together made things complicated for the 14-time women’s champion.

She had hurt her knee badly, requiring surgery, and as she was going through the process, she realized her marriage was ending. Even after the filing for divorce was done, Charlotte Flair still planned to move forward with making embryos. But she wasn’t able to fulfill her wishes as the egg quality wasn’t good enough at that time. As such, handling the injury, the divorce, and the fertility process had become too much for her.

We have to wait and see when Charlotte Flair will be able to call herself a mother. For the time being, she’s expected to continue her WWE career as a champion. In one of the title matches at WWE Summerslam 2025, she & Alexa Bliss defeated Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez (c) to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. The two also won their rematch on Raw to continue with the title run.