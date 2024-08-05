The absence of Charlotte Flair has been felt around the WWE Women’s Division over the past several months. She was originally supposed to be a big part of the WrestleMania XL which turned out to be the biggest PLE in the genre. But the injury issue took her out of the equation and thereby WWE lost star powers like hers, CM Punk, or Brock Lesnar in featured matches.

With Summerslam 2024 now in the history books, many believe that a plethora of returns are likely to happen on the WWE programming to amp things up for the upcoming fall season. One of those returns could be of Charlotte Flair as fans do expect her to make a miraculous comeback from the injury in a preponed manner. However, that may not be the case.

While speaking on Fightful Select’s Backstage Report podcast, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about Charlotte Flair’s recovery timeline especially after hopes are high for her given the intense workouts that she’s been undergoing in recent times. Sapp stated that the reliable WWE Superstar tore three ligaments in her knee about eight months ago, and keeping unrealistic expectations from her for an imminent return wouldn’t be a smart choice.

Charlotte Flair’s knee injury is worse than most expect it to be

Sapp emphasized that Charlotte Flair has been dealing with severe knee injuries and given the seriousness of her condition, it’s anticipated that she may be out for an additional two to three months.

“She tore about three ligaments in her knee eight months ago. A lot of people put unrealistic expectations on pro wrestlers with serve knee injuries and Charlotte had a serve knee injury. Would expect her to be out two or three more months.”

While being away from the picture, Charlotte Flair has kept a close eye on the WWE programming. Most recently, she sounded hopeful on social media about featuring in a future match with NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. This came after Perez named her alongside several female Superstars on an episode of NXT before stating none of them came close to The Prodigy’s level.

It was on the December 8 2023 episode of Friday Night SmackDown where Charlotte Flair picked up the injury while facing off Asuka in a singles contest. During this injury hiatus, she has been filming scenes for an upcoming indie horror/thriller film titled You Lose You Die.