It’s been more than a year and a half since we spotted Alexa Bliss on WWE television. The pregnancy hiatus that started in the spring of 2023 is still ongoing and there’s no confirmed update on her comeback on TV. At one point, she was supposed to be included in the reincarnation of the Bray Wyatt stable but they’re already here and there’s no sign of the former women’s champion.

If the recent reports are to go by then we might just not expect Alexa Bliss to be back inside the squared circle for the time being. Tonight marks the post-Summerslam episode of Monday Night Raw which in general produces a few returns to shake things up for the coming fall but Little Miss Bliss’ involvement isn’t that we count for.

While speaking on Fightful Select’s Backstage Report podcast, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about Alexa Bliss’ possible comeback on WWE television. It was noted by the reliable source that he has not heard of any new plans for Bliss at the moment,

“I haven’t heard of plans for Alexa Bliss coming back as of now.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Alexa Bliss has been back in training sessions for a WWE comeback

As the prolonged hiatus continues from WWE television, the former five-time women’s champion recently took to her Instagram and disclosed that she is back in training sessions since she gave birth to her daughter which should make significant progress towards her in-ring return, eventually.

Also, in a recent Q&A session that Alexa Bliss conducted on social media, she was asked by a fan if she had plans to return to WWE after this extended hiatus. Setting the record straight, she took to her X to respond to the fan with a clear message that stated, “Yep.” Plus, she has also changed up her look a bit during this maternity hiatus.

Alexa Bliss last stepped into the ring in January 2023 at the Royal Rumble in a match where she lost to Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Shortly after that match, she announced her pregnancy to move on to this hiatus. During this period, it was also revealed that she had been treated for skin cancer. The good thing is that The Goddess of the WWE is now free from all the complications.