En route to the Battleground premium live event, WWE NXT will present one more episode, next week to stack things up. A new championship match will be announced while two qualifiers will go down to fill up the six-pack ladder match fray set to crown the first-ever NXT Women’s North American Championship match.

One of the headliners of next week’s WWE NXT episode will be a triple threat number one contender’s match to decide Oba Femi’s Battleground challenger for the North American title. Wes Lee, Josh Briggs, and Ivar will compete in this match to earn the right to challenge the champion.

On this week’s WWE NXT, Wes Lee headed to the ring for a monologue. Lee gives a heartfelt speech about his desire to return from the long hiatus for the fan base who supports him so much. He was interrupted by NXT North American Champion Oba Femi who boasted about the accomplishments on the Tuesday night show in such a short period.

Ivar further interrupted the session to express his excitement about Lee’s return to WWE NXT but he also had the same pledge of winning the North American Title. Out came Josh Briggs, and he cut a promo on everyone being so emotional. Ultimately, Femi took his own decision and booked a triple threat number one contender’s match for next week.

Two more qualifying matches for the six-pack ladder match to crown the first-ever Women’s North American Champion are also set for next week on WWE NXT with Jaida Parker taking on Brinley Reece and Thea Hail taking on Fallon Henley. This week, Lash Legend and Sol Ruca won their qualifying matches to advance to the title match at Battleground set for Sunday, June 9.

WWE NXT May 21 episode match card

Apart from the announced matches with further title bout implications, the rivalry between Lola Vice and Natalya Neidhart will continue on WWE NXT as the two will respectively team up with Shayna Baszler and Karmen Petrovic in a tag team match. At a glance, the match card stands as follows,

– Men’s North American Championship number one contender’s match: Wes Lee vs. Ivar vs. Josh Briggs

– Women’s North American Championship six-pack ladder match qualifier: Jaida Parker vs. Brinley Reece

– Women’s North American Championship six-pack ladder match qualifier: Thea Hail vs. Fallon Henley

– Natalya & Karmen Petrovic vs. Shayna Baszler & Lola Vice