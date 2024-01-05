WWE Money In The Bank 2024 Announced For International Location

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H appeared for a special preview show on Peacock and one of the highlights from the show marked the announcement of Money in the Bank 2024. There have been rumors around this popular show regarding the date and location of it which was further addressed during the preview show. Most interestingly, it appeared to be yet another international outing for the newly TKO-owned company.

Previous reports of WWE hosting international premium live events were proven to be true as WWE announced this morning that Money in the Bank 2024 will take place on Saturday, July 6 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at the Scotiabank Arena. The announcement was first revealed through a press release by the WWE after the CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to X to comment on it,

“Thrilled to bring one of the most exciting events of the year to Canada. This is going to be epic.”

Apart from Money in the Bank 2024, WWE will hold a special Friday Night SmackDown at the same arena the night before. Plus, on Sunday night, July 7 the Scotiabank Arena will also host NXT Heatwave. More details on the shows will be released in due course. For the time being, it has been informed that fans can register for pre-sale and Priority Passes will be available which will allow them to buy their tickets earlier than others.

Royal Rumble 2024: Bombshell WWE Diva In Doubt About Her In PLE

Money in the Bank 2024 is 4th international WWE PLE of this year

It’s worth noting that Money in the Bank 2024 has now become the already-announced fourth WWE PLE of this year to be held, internationally, outside the international United States territory. WWE Elimination Chamber is the first one on the list set for next month in Perth, Australia followed by WWE Backlash in Paris, France in May while WWE Bash in Berlin is scheduled from Germany at the end of August.

“It Was Never My Passion,” Lacey Evans Rules Out Possible WWE Comeback

With the announcement of Money in the Bank 2024, all the premium live events between Wrestlemania and Summerslam have now been confirmed. We are still six months away from the latest announced PLE and hence superstars’ appearances, posters and matches will be announced when the time is right. Meanwhile, it’s safe to assume that the raucous Canadian audience will be more than happy to have this gimmick-PLE on their home turf.