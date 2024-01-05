WWE’s Eve Torres Revisits Terrifying Encounter She Encountered In Beach

One of the mainstay names during the WWE Divas era in the late 2000s was Eve Torres who played the role of multiple personas on TV. Starting as an announcer and host interviewer, she went on to become an on-screen official on Raw/Smackdown as well as a former Divas Champion who stayed on top of the roster for a long time.

Those good days for her didn’t last time as Eve Torress suddenly announced retirement in early 2013 and since then detached herself from the pro-wrestling industry. Since then, we haven’t seen her associated with wrestling in any capacity. For some one-off occasions, WWE did call her to make appearances including the Hall of Fame ceremonies.

Eva Torres recently took to her Instagram and shared a chilling incident from a beach encounter that she experienced with her father and children, Renson and Raeven. It appeared that her family could have lost someone if luck was not on their side. The ex WWE Star and her son Raeven were swept away by the tide while her father struggled for his life. Thankfully, there was someone to rescue her father.

Eve Torres experienced a life-threatening experience recently

Eve Torres and her son Raeven were holding hands and kept on swimming to find themselves in a worse situation at the beach. They reached a rock for assistance, but Eve Torres’ father could not be located. She seemed grateful to a brave somebody who ultimately rescued her father from this tumultuous situation.

“Against my intuition, we went swimming in waves next to the tide pools. The water was shallow, and Raeven kept going in a little deeper, against my requests. Within minutes, me and Raeven were swept out in a rip current, and I could no longer feel the sand with my feet. I yelled for my father to get help, but it was clear he was also not able to swim back,” an excerpt read from Eve Torres’ post.

“I am proud of how brave and calm Raeven remained, and sad knowing he had this experience, and has a new fear of the ocean. I guess that is life. Navigating the dangers around us, and learning from our close calls. Knowing that we cannot truly experience all that life has to offer without bravely engaging with our fears.”

For those who don’t remember, Eve Torres is a 3-time WWE Divas Champion and she carried that title during a phase when women were lucky to get even a few minutes on Monday Night Raw. But she made the most of her time with the company and is currently enjoying her post-wrestling life. From a career perspective, she is working as a fitness instructor.