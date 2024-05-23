Charlotte Flair is a pioneer figure in the WWE but she must have felt incomplete without her life partner by her side for all these years. Now that he’s back in the WWE fold, it essentially brought her into a delightful state. Following his stint with AEW, Andrade El Idolo has returned to the WWE and he’s also turned into a babyface just before Wrestlemania 40.

As revealed in a recent interview with Stephanie Hypes of Bodyslam at WWE World, Charlotte Flair expressed her excitement to have Andrade by her side in the WWE,

“When I heard he was coming back, I was like, ‘I’ve waited three years to be with you and now I’m out!’ I’m so excited for him and happy he’s home.”

Charlotte Flair was seemingly showing her support toward Andrade’s latest move as he looks forward to a rejuvenation in his career in the WWE under a new regime. Andrade previously departed from WWE in 202. He made a surprising comeback at the WWE Royal Rumble, ending his short tenure with AEW.

Charlotte Flair has been out of action since Andrade’s Royal Rumble comeback

It was on the December 8 episode of Smackdown that Charlotte Flair faced off against Asuka in a singles contest, and it was a one-against-many affair for The Queen with four other Damage CTRL members, present at ringside. There was a spot during a commercial break where a 14-time women’s champion was setting up for a move with Asuka but she slipped and got caught on the ropes. While falling, she ruptured her knees to cause her a fatal injury.

Soon after the fall, Charlotte Flair was diagnosed with a torn ACL while follow-up reports from PWInsider informed that she tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus. Plus, while falling off the top rope, the former champion possibly cracked her neck. The good thing is that she’s back in gym sessions in full force and this could possibly bring her back to action sooner than expected.

Once that happens, fans can certainly expect to see Charlotte Flair and Andrade together in a storyline for the first time in their career as a couple on TV. For the time being, Andrade was seen as one of Rey Mysterio’s allies in LWO on Smackdown.