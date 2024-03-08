Charlotte Flair Wanted To Retain Ric Flair’s Tradition During WWE WarGames Encounter

For strong booking on TV, there’s always been a polarizing opinion over Charlotte Flair in the WWE since the day she debuted on the main roster. Many believe that it just marked the beginning of her keeping the women’s title hostage while some truly believe her to be the benchmark performer to have changed the Women’s Evolution in a positive direction.

Except for the injury season, Charlotte Flair has been a mainstay on WWE television for almost a decade now, and despite winning title after title, she continues to have bigger goals in mind. Her in-ring skills are benchmark which is genetically inherited from her father Ric Flair and she wanted to keep a tradition in the WarGames match that went by at the Survivor Series weekend.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair co-worked well in the 2023 edition of the Women’s WarGames Match and they helped pick up the win for their team. While speaking in a media scrum, the latter was asked about having a different mindset and preparation for the match especially since she was participating for the very first time inside the cage.

Charlotte Flair wanted to pay homage to Ric Flair during WarGames match

It was emphasized by Charlotte Flair that she wanted to continue her father Ric Flair’s tradition in the WarGames match, as Ric Flair has a notable history in that match which was invented by Dusty Rhodes during WCW heydays.

“How do we beat the match from last year? How do we top every year and knowing that last year was so good and the year before the NXT one. But I think for me, it was just more, the history with WarGames, with my dad and Dusty and wanting to be a part of that, continuing the tradition,” Charlotte Flair continued.

“Being with Bianca and Shotzi and having this moment with Becky, for me, it was more making amends. We kind of left in a bad spot and then coming together and how can we move forward with everything. It was awesome. I had to get my moonsault in. I was like, ‘I have to go off the cage.’”

Shortly after competing inside WarGames at Survivor Series, Charlotte Flair suffered an ACL injury and she would be out of action for 9 long months which essentially confirms that she won’t be returning to TV until at least this year’s fall. That will be a huge blow for the WWE women’s division. Besides, a top star like her would have to miss Wrestlemania 40 in April and then Summerslam in August.