  • Tiffany Stratton Eyeing Greatest Of All Time Spot On WWE Roster

Tiffany Stratton Eyeing Greatest Of All Time Spot On WWE Roster

Arindam Pal

Mar 8, 2024 at 7:13 PM

Tiffany Stratton Eyeing Greatest Of All Time Spot On WWE Roster

Coming off the NXT roster, Tiffany Stratton joined SmackDown earlier last month, and WWE reportedly has significant plans for her. The chances of her success were eventually doubled after the insane amount of support that she received from the crowd at Elimination Chamber, last month in Australia.

Despite coming up short of winning the Chamber matchup, Tiffany Stratton delivered a standout performance at the 2024 Women’s Elimination Chamber Match in Perth, Australia. She was also the one to have picked up the first elimination during the bout in the form of Naomi.

This led to a singles showdown on Smackdown where the former Buff Barbie Doll of the WWE got to pick up yet another win. She secured the win by raking Naomi’s eyes and executing the Prettiest Moonsault Ever off the top rope. This was another boost to her confidence.

Kelly Kelly Expresses Desire To Be Part Of WWE 2K24 Video Game

Tiffany Stratton sounded confident about stealing a win against Naomi

While speaking to the follow-up edition of SmackDown LowDown, Tiffany Stratton was clearly happy over securing a victory over the former Smackdown Women’s Champion. She expressed her excitement, declaring the undefeated status of the blue brand. She was also confident about extending her winning streak, aiming to become the greatest of all time,

“Kayla, I told everyone from the very beginning that they were going to remember me. And look at me now. I am Miss Undefeated and on my way to becoming the greatest of all time, because that is what the center of the universe does. Do you happen to know the time? It’s Tiffy Time. Toodles.”

Ronda Rousey Will Be In Philadelphia For WWE Wrestlemania 40 Weekend

Tiffany Stratton had already showcased talent during her NXT run by becoming a champion on the brand at the age of just 24. Then she made an impressive debut on the WWE main roster which led her to the appearance at the latest bygone Women’s Elimination Chamber where she literally proved herself to be the center of the universe.

Becky Lynch ended up winning that Elimination Chamber bout to solidify her spot at Wrestlemania XL and it will be her going up against Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship in early April. Meanwhile, Tiffany Stratton has tons of support from the fans which should earn her a spot on the Wrestlemania card.

Tiffany Stratton

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Divas

WWE Smackdown

