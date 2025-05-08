The otherwise private life of Charlotte Flair has been all over the headlines among the WWE Universe since she returned to the scene in early 2025. This was mostly due to breaking up her marriage with fellow WWE Smackdown Superstar Andrade. Plus, the personal beef with Tiffany Stratton en route to Wrestlemania 41 also refuted the notion on WWE television.

Most recently, the internet tried to find out about the latest on Charlotte Flair’s personal life and possibly discovered someone new by her side. As such, the top WWE Superstar has now addressed the rumors about her dating life and thereby shut down the speculation that she is romantically involved with her stylist, Brian Valentine.

WWE Smackdown: Charlotte Flair “Sincerely Apologize” For Controversial Segment With Tiffany Stratton

Charlotte Flair clarified her relationship status on Instagram

Addressing the rumors through a playful video on her Instagram story, Charlotte Flair has joked about the situation and made it clear the claims aren’t true. With Valentine by her side, she affirmed that he was only her good friend who continues to do her hair and make-up, quite often.

“So, my good friend Rick just texted me this morning, sent me a link about my new boyfriend. Brian, did you know you’re my new boyfriend?” Charlotte Flair had a humorous take on the rumors.

“Yes guys, Brian Valentine, who does my hair, nails, eyebrows, sometimes my spray tan and sews my gear together, last night bedazzled my nails, is my boyfriend. Nice. Think, think, think! Thank you, boyfriend (Laughs).”

Charlotte Flair Got Love From Ex-Husband cum WWE Superstar On 39th Birthday

Charlotte Flair married Andrade in 2022 and finalized their divorce in 2024 while being away from WWE television due to a knee injury. This was the third time that she was coming off marriage issues in life, at which her Wrestlemania rival Tiffany Stratton took a subtle dig during a promo session on Smackdown to make the IWC go crazy.

Then, Stratton picked up the biggest win of her young wrestling career as she toppled The Queen of the WWE at Wrestlemania 41. At the grandest stage of them all, from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, during Night One of the Show of Shows, Stratton (c) defeated Charlotte Flair to retain the WWE Women’s Championship in one of the co-main-events of the show.