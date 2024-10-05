Wiping out the rumors of stepping down from her role in WWE, Natalya Neidhart returned to the company by signing a new deal. Her first appearance under this contract came on the September 9, 2024, episode that went down in her hometown of Calgary, Alberta, Canada. She sounded extremely happy to be back home in the WWE and was seemingly looking forward to the future.

As revealed after the WWE return, Natalya Neidhart was seemingly busy with different projects which led to her absence from the company in the first place for several months. She also successfully underwent surgery on her eyes to ensure an issue-less comeback on WWE programming when the time is right.

Charlotte Flair “Pushed Me When I Needed A Push,” Claims Top WWE Champion

Making an appearance on Growing Up Von Erichs, Natalya Neidhart reflected on her return to her hometown, Calgary which made things special. During the conversation, the second-generation talent noted how her boss in the WWE, Triple H has been supportive and empathetic in nature when it comes to supporting the talents under the WWE banner.

Kayla Braxton Had No Idea About Farewell After Her Final WWE Smackdown Appearance

Natalya Neidhart praised Triple H for understanding talents’ need

It was further noted by the longest-tenured WWE female talent of all time that Triple H’s experience as a wrestler and the fact that he’s aware of personal challenges, made working with him feel like refreshing. Natalya Neidhart also pointed out how Triple H’s positive leadership has impacted the overall working environment in the WWE which was possibly missing under the previous regime.

“Working with Triple H over the last year has been such a breath of fresh air because he was also a wrestler. He knows what it’s about when you’re pitching a storyline or going through a hardship at home. He has three daughters as well,” Natalya Neidhart continued.

“He knows about handling girls. Girls are different than guys. We’re more emotional, we overthink things. He’s a really cool boss. I really like working for him and with him. It’s been such a breath of fresh air.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Appearing as a mystery partner for Zelina Vega & Lyra Valkyria in a tag team match on WWE Raw, Natalya Neidhart also scored the win for her side against Pure Fusion Collective’s Zoey Stark, Sonya Deville, and Shayna Baszler in her returning match. Afterward, she claimed to remain the mentor for the emerging talents if and when they needed help.