Charlotte Flair hasn’t only made her return to the WWE at Royal Rumble 2025 but she also made a statement by winning the women’s Rumble match. Returning after more than a year to win the melee, she’s secured her spot at WrestleMania 41.

As such, the current WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley and WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, respectively from Raw and Smackdown will be her next target. Charlotte Flair has also been announced to appear on tonight’s WWE Raw episode to comment on her Wrestlemania match but none of her opponents are worried about it.

Speaking in a WWE Digital Exclusive backstage interview, Rhea Ripley simply dismissed Charlotte Flair as a threat, making it clear she’s previously defeated her in their past encounters,

“I just want to remind Charlotte of WrestleMania 39. We’ve been there, done that. I beat her last time, she’s been out for a while, she’s got a bummed knee. I already beat her, I’m done.”

Alexa Bliss’ WWE Brand Assignment Revealed After Royal Rumble 2025 Return

For the record, Ripley stands 1-1 with The Queen at the Biggest Event of them All. In one of the most memorable matches in the history of Wrestlemania, she did defeat her for the Smackdown women’s title in the Hollywood edition in 2023. But in 2020, The Eradicator was defeated by her for the NXT women’s title.

Tiffany Stratton also took a different approach to Charlotte Flair’s Rumble win, embracing the possibility of facing the veteran but showing extreme confidence, she showed extreme confidence and turned down the chance of getting upstaged,

“Like I said Friday, it doesn’t matter who wins because at WrestleMania, it’s going to be Tiffy Time. If she chooses to challenge me, it’s gonna be Tiffy Time at WrestleMania.”

Wrestlemania 41: Sixth Top Match Revealed For WWE PLE After Royal Rumble

Tiffany Stratton reportedly facing Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania 41

With Charlotte Flair back in the championship picture, the landscape of WrestleMania 41 in the women’s division has just got a whole lot better. The confirmation about her next challenger at the grandest stage is yet to arrive but the reports claim that Tiffany Stratton could be welcoming the challenge from the former 14-time women’s champion.

The Road to WrestleMania 41 started with Royal Rumble 2025 at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana at the end of which, Charlotte Flair punched her ticket to the main event spot. Entering the fray at the 27th spot, she last eliminated Roxanne Perez to secure her second Rumble win.