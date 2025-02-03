Drew McIntyre is reportedly slated for a top match at Wrestlemania 41 which doesn’t come as a surprise by any means. He renewed his time with the WWE in mid-2024 by signing a contract as one of the top active names on the roster and henceforth, WWE Creative must have big storytelling in plan for him in the weeks forward.

Reports also affirm that McIntyre’s Wrestlemania 41 match would be stemming from the interaction at Royal Rumble but the exact spot that would build that up was ruined by another WWE Superstar, leaving him unhappy. As such, reports also affirm that the former WWE Champion stormed out of the Lucas Oil Stadium following this weekend’s WWE PLE.

According to Daily Mail UK, McIntyre is being slotted into a WrestleMania 41 feud with Damian Priest with insiders calling this a “nothing match.” Given his strong momentum, the current Raw Superstar reportedly believes he deserves a marquee feud, not something that many feel to be an afterthought especially since this match has already happened.

WWE still has this match in the pipeline at Wrestlemania 41 as Priest was the one to have eliminated McIntyre. However, LA Knight was involved in some reported show-off movement in the ring with Logan Paul and he was accused of trying to “take center stage” during the crucial moment of McIntyre being eliminated by Priest.

PWInsider provided a follow-up and stated that McIntyre wasn’t happy about LA Knight’s “errant movement” with Logan Paul as it ruined the primary build for his current planned match for Wrestlemania 41. In the footage, it can clearly be seen that Priest bumped into LA (who was fighting Logan) while trying to eliminate McIntyre and it took away from the latter’s elimination.

Drew McIntyre being eliminated from the Royal Rumble by Damian Priest, as they seemingly bump into LA Knight and Logan Paul on their way across the ringpic.twitter.com/q8zmeD1IMT — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) February 2, 2025

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE rumored match card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20 and no superstar or match has officially been announced for the show, as of this writing. The currently rumored match card for the PLE goes as follows,

– Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Seth Rollins

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest