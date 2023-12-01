“Charlotte Reminds Me I’m Doing Everything Right,” Says Top WWE NXT Superstar

Tiffany Stratton is relatively new to the world of wrestling but that didn’t become a barrier to her quick success. At the age of just 24 and during her 26th only televised match on NXT TV, she ended up clinching the biggest win of her career to become the reigning NXT Women’s champion, earlier this year in May during the NXT Battleground 2023 pay-per-view.

In a recent conversation with TV Insider, Tiffany Stratton went into detail regarding her career and future endeavors which possibly include Hollywood inspirations. In the meantime, she’d continue to grow as a wrestler and someone who helps her in the process is her wrestling idol.

Tiffany Stratton Promoted As “A Significant Player In The Future” For The WWE

Tiffany Stratton received immense help from Charlotte Flair

During the conversation, Tiffany Stratton revealed that there is one person on the main roster who has helped her on NXT and that’s none other than Charlotte Flair. The 14-time Women’s Champion has admittedly been a “huge help” for the newbie on NXT who’s still in the learning process. It’s suggestions from The Queen that helped the blonde bombshell to go through times of self-doubt.

“Charlotte reminds me I’m doing everything right,” Tiffany Stratton showered praise on Flair whom she wants to wrestle one day. “That I’m so young and it’s okay to make mistakes and learn from them. I made mistakes already being a champion. But I learn from them right away. I’m so new to this. I’m so young and will grow with the title to hopefully be one of the best champions NXT has ever seen.”

Tiffany Stratton Praised By One Of The Longest WWE NXT Women’s Champions

Tiffany Stratton became champion within two years of NXT debut

Tiffany Stratton signed with the WWE in August 2021 and made her WWE NXT TV debut on the December 28, 2021 episode. It came in about a month after she wrestled on the WWE 205 Live show that has now been scrapped. Soon after her debut on the NXT mainstay roster, she was sidelined for a long time due to injury before making a grand comeback, earlier this year.

Then at NXT Battleground 2023 in late May, Tiffany Stratton defeated Lyra Valkyria in her first one-on-one title match opportunity to become the new NXT Women’s Champion. She picked up a clean pinfall win over Valkyria after connecting with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever finisher to pick up the title that was vacated by the former champion Indi Hartwell due to her main roster call-up.