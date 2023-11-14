Tiffany Stratton Promoted As “A Significant Player In The Future” For The WWE

At the early age of just 24, Tiffany Stratton managed to become an NXT Women’s Champion, coming from a totally non-wrestling background. She used to be a gymnast in the past who drew attention to the pro-wrestling circuit after seeing Charlotte Flair on TV. Then barely competing in 25 matches on TV, WWE must have seen something her to clad her with a title belt.

It was during the post-Wrestlemania 39 season in the WWE, that Tiffany Stratton rose to the prominence of her WWE career by winning the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Battleground 2023 which was in a vacant state. She had a successful title run which eventually led her to feud against Becky Lynch before ultimately losing the championship to the former Raw Women’s Champion.

During this feud, she also made appearances on WWE Raw and Payback which was a prelude on WWE’s part to quickly give her a call to the main roster fray. That does make sense as WWE officials have high hopes for her.

Paul Heyman praises Tiffany Stratton’s efforts

While speaking with Fox News Digital, Paul Heyman stated that the one-time NXT Women’s Champion is a bonafide star who is going to throw a lot of tough competition to the current superpowers in the WWE. If her current trajectory can retain its course then she will be a major player in the company,

“Tiffany Stratton is someone that Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair and the main roster women better keep their eyes on because she’s another one who, if she continues on this path, is going to be a significant player in the future of this industry and leading the industry into the future.”

Tiffany Stratton showed veteran instincts through mic against Becky Lynch

Paul Heyman then also emphasized Tiffany Stratton’s ability to compete with Becky Lynch who is the first women’s Wrestlemania main-event winner in WWE history. Their verbal exchanges especially caught the attention of the Special Counsel of Roman Reigns. Heyman mentioned that the NXT star just acted like a seasoned veteran with Lynch, a pro in the mic,

“I thought Tiffany Stratton not only held her own in the ring with Becky Lynch, I thought in the promos that she did with Becky Lynch she more than held her own as well. That’s no easy task for someone that hasn’t been on the main roster for a long time, let alone for any time.”

Tiffany Stratton knows how special talent she is and dropping the NXT Women’s Championship to Becky Lynch didn’t shake up her confidence. Rather, she is pretty confident of main-eventing Wrestlemania, one day, and going by the words of Heyman, WWE officials don’t oppose to this idea.