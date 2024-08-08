Tiffany Stratton may have ended up winning the 2024 Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match but it was Chelsea Green who stole the attention during the match. Performing in front of her hometown crowd was a bonus for her as she received huge cheers from the audience while doing any moves. The ultimate show-stealer moment was reserved for the very end, however.

Tiffany Stratton defeated IYO SKY, Chelsea Green, Lyra Valkyria, Naomi, and Zoey Stark to win the 2024 Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Green got some big reactions in her home territory of Toronto audience in Toronto and she almost reached the briefcase in the final sequence until Tiffany removed her from the ladder.

In a dangerous spot, Chelsea Green came crashing through a table from the top of the ladder, a stunt that mesmerized the audience. People were left talking about the table bump for days to follow especially with the Canadian WWE Superstar portraying a role on TV who possesses a fear of heights.

Chelsea Green’s fear of heights wasn’t conquered at Money in the Bank

Chelsea Green recently spoke to BCP+ and revisited that spot from Money in the Bank. She didn’t hesitate to disclose what was going through her mind when she fell off the ladder and through the table. While staying in her on-screen character, she also admitted she had regrets over that spot as it was unable to conquer her fear of heights.

“What was going through my head is regret, regret, regret,” Chelsea Green admitted. “I should have never climbed this ladder. I knew this was gonna happen. It was never gonna end well, and I did not conquer my fear of heights. Actually, I have trauma now from it. So let’s just wait and see what happens at the next Money in the Bank. I don’t know… I don’t know.” (quotes courtesy Wrestlezone)

According to the previous reports from Fightful Select, Chelsea Green was highly praised behind the scenes by WWE Officials for her performance inside the ring and her promotional efforts for Money in the Bank. That match-ending bump was treated by her like “no big deal” and she also executed it in the safest way to further impress the WWE head honchos.

