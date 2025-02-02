When it comes to entertaining the WWE Universe, barely anybody could come close to Chelsea Green on the active roster. Apart from this aspect inside the squared circle, she’s also improved her wrestling skills which eventually led her to become a two-time champion in the company in the mid-card scenario.

The past wins have genuinely amped up things around Chelsea Green who now possesses high hopes for her WWE career. As such, she holds a grudge against one of the newest arrivals on the roster of Monday Night Raw whom she can’t wait to square off against as early as possible for a beatdown in what would be an intergender match.

Chelsea Green Declares “Dream Celeb Matches” For WWE Women’s US Title

Chelsea Green wants a rematch against Penta in WWE

Following Penta’s arrival on Raw on Netflix on the January 13 episode, Chelsea Green is keen on having a rematch with the AEW alum. In an interview with Cultaholic, the inaugural women’s United States Champion was asked about the possibility of stepping back into the ring with Masked Luchador and she couldn’t stop thinking of retribution.

“At the time it was a big deal, at the time I really felt proud of it but then we move on, the next week hits and we watch the next show and we’re onto the next move,” Chelsea Green recalled wrestling Penta in the past.

“So it’s really interesting to see it kind of keep popping up and making a resurgence. Now that Penta’s with WWE I can’t wait to beat him up.”

The match in question went down during their time in Lucha Underground, where Chelsea Green used to compete as Reklusa. On the fourth season of the show, Penta, then known as Pentagon Dark, emerged victorious against Reklusa in 2018. During Penta’s match with Chad Gable on Raw, commentator Michael Cole also referenced Penta’s history in the Mexico-based promotion.

While Chelsea Green seems eager for a rematch to happen with Penta, WWE’s stance on intergender wrestling might cause some hindrance. Historically, WWE isn’t keen on hosting such matches unless a female character must be put over.