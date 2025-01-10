After hustling in the WWE for a long time in the lower card, Chelsea Green finally got a push that was long deserved. Since her return to the company in early 2023, she received a push that made her a two-time champion in the WWE and as such, she can only reserve high hopes for herself for the foreseeable future.

Since mid-December, Chelsea Green has been riding high after becoming the inaugural WWE Women’s United States Champion and she is ready to take on anyone over her title. While speaking to The Wrestling Classic, the reigning champion discussed her future in the ring, and she also declared some celebrity opponents that she would like to defend the title against,

“I keep seeing Miss Vanessa Hudgens. I want to give myself a match with Vanessa Hudgens and a match with Cardi B. Those are my dream celeb matches right now.” (quotes courtesy Sescoops)

Notably, Chelsea Green challenged Cardi B shortly after her title win at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in December 2024. Her beef with mainstream celebrity goes way back though as the active WWE roster has been dying to be in a match with her back in 2023. The celebrity rapper has not made any recent WWE TV appearances but she’s featured in the WWE Summerslam commercial for next year.

Vanessa Hudgens acknowledged Chelsea Green on Smackdown

As for Hudgens, she is a known WWE fan and even Yeet-ed with The Usos and Cody Rhodes after last week’s SmackDown. During the show, Hudgens shared her respect for the first-ever Women’s United States Champion, which caught the attention of Chelsea Green on X/Twitter. Hudgens also appeared at the historic star-studded premiere of WWE Raw on Netflix.

After a run with the women’s tag team titles, the dream run for Chelsea Green in the WWE continued at the returning Saturday Night’s Main Event as she was able to leave the NBC/Peacock Specials at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York on December 14 with the inaugural women’s United States Championship by defeating Michin’ Mia Yim.

For the time being, reports claim that Chelsea Green is gearing up for a rematch against Yim at the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event show in late January and it should be a gimmick match between the two.