After mostly getting snubbed of TV time during her first stint in the WWE, Chelsea Green could have reached her full potential in the company, the second time around. Returning to the WWE at the Royal Rumble 2023 matchup, she went on to become a two-time champion in the company having a dream run of her own which also led her to set up her own legacy in the locker room.

As such, Chelsea Green’s presence at the backstage scene and the way she takes care of her fellow wrestlers have recently been praised. It was also revealed that WWE crowning her with the inaugural women’s United States Title turned out to be a move that was universally praised as all the talents believed that she was the most deserving candidate for the accolade.

The duo of Maxxine Dupri and Cathy Kelley recently appeared on the Lightweights Podcast and discussed things such as WWE Raw getting the new global platform of Netflix, Tiffany Stratton’s Money in the Bank cash-in over the championship, and more. They also touched down on the topic of Chelsea Green finally living up to her potential with the women’s US title run.

Maxxine Dupri reveals the helping nature of Chelsea Green

Dupri revealed an incident from Royal Rumble 2024 which marked her debut appearance at a women’s Rumble match and Chelsea Green turned out to be her helping hand. Lending her custom boots to Dupri, she eradicated any sense of jealousy as she herself was a participant in that same match.

“She just has no sense of jealousy. She’s so secure in who she is, rightfully so, she’s 10 out of 10 human in all categories,” Dupri spoke highly of Chelsea Green’s helpful behavior.

“But it makes it so fun to be such close friends with her, because she constantly lifts everyone up around her. I think that’s the reason that you see the entire roster is so happy for her. It’s not just like, one person. We are all like, ‘She’s so, so deserving of this moment.’” (quotes courtesy Sescoops)

After having a strong run with the women’s tag team titles, the new career milestone for Chelsea Green occurred in the WWE at the returning Saturday Night’s Main Event as she was able to leave the NBC/Peacock Specials at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York on December 14 with the inaugural women’s United States Championship by defeating Michin’ Mia Yim.