Emanating from the Lucas Oil Stadium, Royal Rumble 2025 indeed turned out to be the biggest star-studded event in the genre. Going into the women’s Rumble match, WWE confirmed 14 names in advance for the melee – Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Lyra Valkyria, Ivy Nile, Iyo Sky, Chelsea Green, Zelina Vega, Candice LeRae, and Piper Niven.

Followed by entry number 3, Roxanne Perez, her former bitter rival, the current WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria made entry to the 4th spot of the match. This turned out to be the first entry for Valkyria to the Rumble and her experience from the night wasn’t so smooth, overall.

Valkyria suffered a wardrobe malfunction on live television as her top got unhooked on multiple occasions during women’s Royal Rumble 2025. Thankfully, though the young WWE Superstar avoided any sort of catastrophe with Liv Morgan allowing her to recover. Punching to the back, Liv sent Valkyria to the turnbuckles, allowing her to adjust the troublesome top.

With her gear creating problems, the inaugural women’s Intercontinental Champion didn’t last long at the Royal Rumble 2025 matchup. B-Fab was the first to be eliminated after getting toppled by Chelsea Green while Valkyria was the second overall elimination by the powerhouse performer, Ivy Nile.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Full List Of Women’s Rumble Entrants And Elimination Sequence

Liv Morgan is SO REAL for giving Lyra Valkyria a chance to fix her top #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/y8gTafqNno — Female Locker Room (@femalelroom) February 1, 2025

Charlotte Flair comments on Royal Rumble 2025 match win

The final six names in the Women’s Royal Rumble 2025 match were Nia Jax, Roxanne Perez, Nikki Bella, Charlotte Flair, Giulia, and Bayley. After Jax took care of Giulia, Bayley, and Bella, things came down to the rest of the three. Flair and Perez worked together to eliminate Jax. In the end, Flair pushed Perez off the apron to win the match and confirm a title shot at Wrestlemania 41.

Flair made her return to in-ring action at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 since suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus in December 2023. She was sidelined for over a year in what appeared to be her longest hiatus. Speaking about her return and winning moment in the Rumble match, she stated the following in a post-show conference,

“Coming back tonight and winning the Rumble two times, no, I’m coming back to do it all over again. That’s how hungry I am. A little secret, when I came out, I couldn’t get my robe off. I was like, ‘Good thing I remembered how to wrestle because I can’t get this robe off.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)