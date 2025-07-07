After experiencing initial failures in the WWE, Chelsea Green made a strong comeback in 2023 and became a champion. Being an aspirant, the talented wrestler has high hopes for her career even outside the company, especially in the movie industry. Admittedly, she wants to represent the company, becoming the female counterpart of John Cena or The Rock in Hollywood.

Outlining her entertainment industry goals during an extensive interview on the Lightweights Podcast with host Joe Vulpis, Chelsea Green expressed her desire to follow in the footsteps of the two global star powers from the WWE. But, she also noted how they paved the way for the men’s superstars, but not the women wrestlers in mainstream entertainment.

Chelsea Green then mentioned how The Bella Twins made it to the mainstream world, but mostly for the television shows. As such, the Canadian talent was vocal about no WWE female talent, making it big in the Hollywood-zone, and thus, she possesses the goal of capturing that spot on the women’s roster,

“We saw the Bellas obviously cross over between WWE and reality TV WWE and entrepreneurship i think they’ve done amazing with that right but like I don’t think we’ve truly seen a woman cross over and do WWE and Hollywood yet.”

Chelsea Green to be a part of WWE Unreal Netflix series

For the record, Chelsea Green has already started prepping for this transition by taking acting classes and studying various performances. She only hopes to utilize the skills developed in wrestling, with dramatic work needed in Hollywood. Her involvement in the upcoming Netflix project “WWE Unreal” could also serve as a stepping stone for making it to the movies,

“I would love to get into acting and like wrestling was just like a small part of my story by the time I’m 50.” (quotes courtesy Sescoops)

In the conversation, Chelsea Green noted that her participation in the WWE Unreal streaming series perfectly coincided with Netflix’s filming schedule. With Netflix and other production partners having noted her tendency to overshare, the platforms might have become even more careful about editing her portions.

As a performer, Chelsea Green’s willingness to be ready for any outside opportunity apart from the WWE is noticeable. As such, her commitment to stack up her profile was acknowledged by the WWE officials as she went on to become the first-ever women’s United States Champion in history.