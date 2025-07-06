Current TNA talent, Santino Marella, had a one-of-a-kind experience while working with her daughter, Arianna Grace, in and outside the ring. Given the working relationship between WWE and TNA, the father-daughter not only dealt with the decision-making management in storylines but also performed in mixed tag team matches.

Teaming up with Arianna Grace made Santino the first-ever father in the history of professional wrestling to have ever team up with his daughter in the ring. Admittedly, it was an incredible experience for the TNA authority figure as she got to share the ring with his daughter, and he also felt proud upon watching her carve her own path in the wrestling world.

During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Santino reflected on going through the emotional moment when he teamed up with Arianna Grace. The moment meant even more to him as it happened close to home, leading many of their family and friends to be in attendance. He believes that such a moment only occurs once in a lifetime,

“Teaming up with my daughter. But the fact that we did it so close to home and the fact that we did it in front of our family. I mean, like my parents were there, uh, my wife, my kids, and just tons of friends and family.”

Arianna Grace’s bright future predicted by her father

In the conversation, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion also felt proud of witnessing Arianna’s growth, first-hand as a wrestler and a WWE competitor at a time when the competition is high around her. While he’s always been giving her advice both inside and outside the ring, the belief is that the Canadian talent carved a path for herself,

“She can learn that anywhere, right? So I’ll just kind of tell her some of the things like what not to do, you know, whether it’s in the ring or it’s backstage or whatever. Uh but she’s taken to it very well. I think she’s going to have a break. She’s in the middle of a breakout year really and then um next several years should be all her really,” Santino predicted bright times are incoming for Arianna Grace. (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Following TNA Under Siege 2025, a segment aired featuring Santino Marella and her daughter, Arianna Grace, where the two agreed to team up in a future episode against WWE NXT’s Robert Stone and former TNA/Impact Knockouts Champion, Tessa Blanchard, to set up this incredible father-daughter duo moment. Later, Santino defeated Stone in a singles contest to keep his position as an authority figure of TNA.