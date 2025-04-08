For years, Natalya Neidhart acted as a mentor or guide to not only fresh talents in the WWE but also for her colleagues who went on to solidify their names in the bigger leagues. Even mainstream names like Ronda Rousey or Nikki Bella had sought help from the great Canadian wrestler en route to achieving stardom inside the squared circle.

Upon re-signing with the WWE, Natalya Neidhart’s role in the WWE didn’t necessarily change as she continued to be the longest-tenured member of the female locker room who’s just one-approach away from offering help. However, the former champion admittedly wants to move on from playing that role for her own betterment.

Natalya Neidhart up for some great work on WWE television

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Natalya Neidhart reflected her WWE career and praised the up-and-coming stars of the company who often seek her guidance. But it seemingly is the time for the Canadian wrestling royalty to walk away from the mediocre level and rather do something great for her own sake.

“I really want to be careful as far as moving forward, what I do and who I’m aligned with, and that everybody has the same sort of vision that I do, which is greatness. I do not want to do anything that’s mediocre. I want to do things that are great. So that’s the thing, I’m ready to do great work,” Natalya Neidhart sounded clear on having a pledge. (quotes courtesy Fightful)

While WWE still not utilizing Natalya Neidhart to her full potential, they did provide her with needed time off so that she could fulfill the dream of penning a book on her life, Last Hart Beating. The book will be released on October 28, 2025, and it is available for pre-order on Amazon. During her interview with Helwani, she also revealed that WWE Hall of Famer Booker T inspired the title of her book.

While there’s no definite goal was revealed by Natalya Neidhart in the WWE now that she’s extended her run with the company for multiple years to follow, she did let us know about a future women’s Intercontinental Championship run. Beside, her desire to participate in non-WWE shows like NWA’s Crockett Cup and GCW’s Bloodsport have become a reality.