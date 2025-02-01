Most people could only envy the lifestyle of The Miz and Maryse as they could retain a healthy lifestyle balancing their career and parenthood for a long time. Taking care of two children when they are celebrity stars isn’t easy, but they do take care of things with utmost care and still find time to invest in different ventures.

Maryse, in her own right, is a multi-time WWE Divas Champion and one of the longest-reigning ones from the past. Before leaving the WWE for the first time, she was touted to be one of the very best of the Divas’ locker rooms, and even her one appearance, today would able to break the internet.

WWE Diva Maryse Entering Real Estate Business Through New TV Show

That being said, fans do want to have Maryse back on television in the WWE but that’s not happening as she chooses parenting over her WWE career. Speaking in an interview with PEOPLE, the French Diva admitted that as much as she loves the WWE, she can’t abandon her house duties with the two children and that will remain her priority in the foreseeable future,

“I want to go to bed at night and know that I’m in the same house as my kids, so as much as I love the business, I miss it, I choose my kids.”

Maryse’s husband is keen on showing dreams to their children

While Maryse’s days as a full-time Superstar are over, The Miz remains active on WWE TV. For some time, he’s been part of Karrion Kross’ feud with the Wyatt Sicks in the early phase of 2025. The two-time Grand Slam Champion is thus forced to travel a lot on the road. However, his career shows an example of balancing one’s life,

“I try to find that healthy balance of fulfilling our dreams, but also show our kids if you have a dream, go after it and do what you have to do.”

The Miz and Maryse’s first daughter, Monroe Sky, was born in March 2018. At WWE Elimination Chamber 2019, the duo shared they were expecting again, and then their second baby Madison Jade was born that September.

It was after the second baby that Maryse went on a hiatus from WWE programming, which might have also negatively impacted her husband, The Miz’s WWE career. He did end up winning the WWE Championship in 2021, but having held it for merely two weeks, he’s since been demoted from the scene.